The Bank of Korea reported on Friday that producer prices in South Korea rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in May, which is a decrease from the 0.3 percent increase observed in April.Breaking down the components of the survey, prices for agricultural, forestry, and marine products fell by 4.0 percent month-over-month. Manufacturing product prices remained flat, while prices for utilities and services each increased by 0.5 percent.On an annual basis, producer prices saw a 2.3 percent increase, accelerating from a 1.9 percent rise in the previous month.Specifically, prices for agricultural products jumped by 5.4 percent year-over-year. Manufacturing products saw a 1.9 percent rise, utility prices increased by 3.9 percent, and services recorded a 2.4 percent gain.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com