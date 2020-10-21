South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In September

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.1 percent on month in September, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – shy of expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent and up from 0.5 percent in August.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products rose 4.9 percent on month, while manufacturing products eased 0.1 percent, utilities added 0.3 percent and services fell 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were down 0.4 percent versus expectations for a fall of 0.6 percent after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products rose 18.4 percent on year, while manufacturing products eased 3.0 percent, utilities shed 3.1 percent and services gained 1.6 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com