South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.2% In July

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.2 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday – following the 0.5 percent gain in June.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 3.7 percent on month, while manufacturing products added 0.4 percent, services gained 0.3 percent and utilities tumbled 4.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.8 percent after falling 1.0 percent in the previous month.

The Domestic Supply Price Index increased 0.6 percent on month in July and sank 2.8 percent on year.

Prices for raw materials climbed 6.5 percent on month, while intermediate goods and services added 0.4 percent and final goods and services rose 0.1 percent.

