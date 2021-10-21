South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.2% In September

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.2 percent on month in September, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday – slowing from 0.4 percent in August.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 7.5 percent – up from 7.4 percent in the previous month.
Individually, agricultural and forestry products were down 0.8 percent on month and 2.7 percent; while manufacturing products rose 0.3 percent on month and 13.2 percent on year; utilities climbed 2.0 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year; and services were flat on month and up 2.4 percent on year.
