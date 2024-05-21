In a recent report released on Wednesday, the Bank of Korea revealed that South Korea’s producer prices experienced a 0.3 percent month-on-month increase in April, an acceleration from the 0.2 percent rise observed in March.Breaking down the components, prices for agricultural, forestry, and marine products saw a sharp decline of 3.0 percent over the month. Conversely, manufacturing product prices rose by 0.7 percent, utilities prices decreased by 0.6 percent, and services experienced a 0.2 percent increase.On an annual basis, producer prices climbed 1.8 percent, showing an improvement from the 1.5 percent increase recorded in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com