South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In August

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.4 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

That’s down from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in July (originally 0.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 7.3 percent – slowing from the upwardly revised 7.4 percent spike in the previous month (originally 7.1 percent).

Among the individual components, agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 0.7 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year; manufacturing products rose 0.4 percent on month and 12.6 percent on year; utilities improved 1.1 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year; and services gained 0.3 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year.

