South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.6% In April

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.6 percent on month in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday – slowing from the upwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in March (originally 0.9 percent).

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products sank 2.9 percent on month, while prices for manufacturing products climbed 1.1 percent, utilities rose 0.6 percent and services were up 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 5.6 percent, slowing from the 4.1 percent gain in the previous month.

