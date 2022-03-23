South Korea Producer Prices Rise 8.4% On Year In February

Producer prices in South Korea were up 8.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – slowing from 8.9 percent in January.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 6.6 percent on year, while manufacturing products jumped 14.0 percent, utilities climbed 12.0 percent and services rose 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent, down from 1.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 5.1 percent on month, while manufacturing products added 1.1 percent, utilities eased 0.1 percent and services were flat.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com