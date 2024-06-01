South Korea has witnessed a significant dip in its export growth for May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 1, 2024. The current export growth rate stagnated at 11.7%, a notable decrease from the 13.8% recorded in April 2024.The year-over-year comparison sheds light on the pressure facing South Korea’s export sector. In April, the export growth rate was 13.8% compared to the same month in the previous year, whereas May’s growth rate reached only 11.7% relative to May of the previous year. This decline suggests potential headwinds impacting the country’s economic momentum and leaves room for speculation about the underlying factors.Economists and market analysts are closely watching these developments, as export performance is a crucial indicator of South Korea’s economic health. The downward trend may prompt the government and policymakers to reassess their strategies to bolster export activities and sustain economic growth amidst global economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com