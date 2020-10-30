South Korea Retail Sales Advance 1.7% In September

The total value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in September, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was higher than forecasts that suggested an increase of 1.5 percent following the 3.0 percent jump in August.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 4.4 percent – again exceeding expectations for a gain of 4.0 percent following the 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.

