South Korea Retail Sales Advance 2.3% In April

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Monday.
That was in line with expectations and was unchanged from the March reading.
On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 8.6 percent – shy of expectations for 9.0 percent and down from 10.9 percent in the previous month.
