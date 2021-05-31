South Korea Retail Sales Advance 2.3% In April

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was in line with expectations and was unchanged from the March reading.

On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 8.6 percent – shy of expectations for 9.0 percent and down from 10.9 percent in the previous month.

