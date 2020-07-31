South Korea Retail Sales Advance 3.4% In June

Retail sales in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That was roughly in line with expectations and down from the 4.6 percent growth in May.
On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 6.3 percent, which exceeded forecasts for 5 percent and was up from 1.7 percent in the previous month.
