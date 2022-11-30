The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in October, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent contraction in September (originally -1.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales slumped 0.7 percent, missing expectations for a fall of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.8 percent contraction in the previous month (originally -0.7 percent).

