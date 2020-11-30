South Korea Retail Sales Dip 0.9% In October

The total value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in October, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 1.7 percent increase in September.

On a yearly basis, retail sales eased 0.2 percent – again shy of forecasts for a gain of 1 percent following the 4.4 percent increase in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com