South Korea Retail Sales Gain 1.4% In June

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in May.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.6 percent – again beating forecasts for 1.5 percent but slowing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

