Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the upwardly revised 1.7 percent decline in November (originally -1.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 2.5 percent – roughly in line with expectations following the 2.1 percent contraction in the previous month.

