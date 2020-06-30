South Korea Retail Sales Rise 1.7% In May

The total value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in May, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That beat expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent on month following the 2.2 percent in April.
On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 4.6 percent – shy of expectations for a gain of 4.8 percent and down from the 5.3 percent annual gain in the previous month.
