The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in October.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were down 2.2 percent – again missing forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com