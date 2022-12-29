The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in October.
On a yearly basis, retail sales were down 2.2 percent – again missing forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- South Korea Retail Sales Sink 1.8% In November - December 28, 2022
- *South Korea Industrial Production +0.4% On Month, -3.7% On Year In November - December 28, 2022
- *South Korea Retail Sales -1.8% On Month, -2.2% On Year In November - December 28, 2022