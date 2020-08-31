South Korea Retail Sales Slide 6.0% In July

The total value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent on month, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 3.5 percent following the 3.4 percent increase in June.

On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 0.5 percent – again shy of expectations for a gain of 3 percent following the 6.3 percent jump in the previous month.

