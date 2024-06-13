South Korea’s Export Price Index (EPI) saw a significant rise in May 2024, climbing to 7.5% from 6.5% in April 2024. The data, updated on June 13, 2024, highlights a notable year-over-year increase when compared to the same month in the previous year.This increase underscores a substantial growth in the prices of South Korean exports, reflecting dynamic changes in the global market and possibly indicating rising demand or cost pressures. The jump from the previous month’s 6.5% suggests that May was particularly strong for exporters.The uptick in the EPI may have wide-ranging implications for South Korea’s economy, including potential impacts on trade balances, inflation, and economic growth forecasts. Stakeholders and policymakers will be closely monitoring these developments as they plot the nation’s economic strategy going forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com