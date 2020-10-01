South Korea September Trade Surplus $8.88 Billion

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $8.88 billion in September, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of $5 billion following the downwardly revised $3.84 billion surplus in August (originally $4.12 billion).

Exports were up 7.7 percent on year, beating forecasts for 2.0 percent following the 9.9 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports were up an annual 1.1 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 4.9 percent following the 15.3 percent slide a month earlier.

