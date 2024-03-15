The South Korean stock market has been on an upward trajectory over the past three trading sessions, accumulating a gain of approximately 60 points or an increase of 2.2 percent. It is now teetering on the brink of a 22-month closing high, just under the 2,720-point threshold. However, investors may choose to capitalize on these gains come Friday.On the international market scene, the forecast for Asian markets reflects a certain level of uncertainty, primarily due to pessimism surrounding interest rate prospects. While the European markets remained mostly stable without significant changes, the U.S. markets exhibited a downturn, potentially foreshadowing a similar trend in Asian markets.On Thursday, the KOSPI index again ended on a modestly high note, propelled by gains in financial shares and chemicals. Meanwhile, companies in the technology and industrial sectors experienced mixed outcomes. The index increased by 25.19 points or 0.94 percent, closing at a daily high of 2,718.76. More than half a billion shares were traded amounting to a worth of 13.5 trillion won.In terms of individual company performances, Shinhan Financial saw a significant surge of 8.12 percent. Samsung Electronics experienced a slight increase of 0.27 percent, whereas Samsung SDI faced a dip of 2.94 percent. Meanwhile, LG Electronics and Lotte Chemical witnessed growth of 1.74 percent and 2.18 percent, respectively.Thursday was not a positive day for Wall Street where major averages, after opening slightly higher, took a downward turn and maintained a mild lower trend for the rest of the day. The Dow Jones fell 137.66 points or 0.35 percent, and the NASDAQ saw a decrease of 49.24 points or 0.30 percent.Concerns regarding the Federal Reserve postponing its planned interest rate cut came back to the forefront, following the release of inflation data for producer prices in February that exceeded expectations. A report by the Commerce Department, revealing a rebound in retail sales for February, failed to meet estimations, adding to the gloom.In contrast, oil prices saw a marked rise on Thursday, carried forward by the momentum from the previous day’s gain. The International Energy Agency’s revision of its global demand growth forecast upwards facilitated this rise. West Texas International Crude oil futures increased by $1.54 or 1.9 percent, closing at $81.26 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com