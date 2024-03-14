The stock market in South Korea has shown significant growth in recent sessions, noting a gain of roughly 35 points or a 1.2 percent increase. Currently, the KOSPI is slightly over the 2,690-point mark, though predictions suggest a potential plateau in the near future.A mixed global forecast is expected due to an absence of significant market drivers. It is believed that potential losses from technology stocks will be balanced by increases from oil companies. There was minor change in both European and U.S. markets, with Asian markets likely to follow suit.On Wednesday, the KOSPI reported modest gains, fueled by advancements from financial shares. It was noted that there were mixed results from technology, chemicals, and industrial companies. During the trading day, the index increased by 11.76 points or 0.44 percent, settling at 2,693.57. This was a result of trading within the range of 2,679.54 to 2,701.45. The total volume traded was 491 million shares with a monetary value of 10.7 trillion won.Specifically, active participants such as Shinhan Financial saw an increase of 4.62 percent. Similarly, KB Financial reported a 5.87 percent surge and Hana Financial saw a 2.18 percent spike. On the other hand, LG Electronics eased by 0.20 percent and SK Hynix reduced by 1.27 percent.A weak indication from Wall Street suggested a mixed opening on Wednesday and this didn’t change significantly by the end of the day. The Dow increased by a mere 0.10 percent or 37.83 points, ending at 39,043.32. Conversely, the NASDAQ lessened by 0.54 percent or 87.87 points, closing at 16,177.77, while the S&P 500 declined by 0.19 percent or 9.96 percent to 5.165.31.The tech sector, specifically, noted some weakness, with a 1.1 percent slump in shares for AI company, Nvidia. Investors are currently expressing caution ahead of key forthcoming reports, including those on jobless claims, industrial production, producer prices, and retail sales.Oil prices saw a sharp increase on Wednesday after an unexpected decrease in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Contributing to this rise were also supply disruptions reported in Russia. The futures of West Texas Intermediate Crude oil for April rose by $2.16 or 2.8 percent, landing at $79.72 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com