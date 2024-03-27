South Korea’s stock market halted its two-day downward trajectory, having previously dropped over 15 points or 0.4%. The KOSPI is now positioned just below the 2,760-point mark, although it may decline once again on Wednesday.Forecasts for the Asian markets globally are varied, with a negative outlook, particularly for technology and oil companies. European markets were on an upward trend while U.S. markets dropped, indicating that the Asian markets are likely to mirror the U.S. trend.Tuesday saw a small increase in the KOSPI, with gains from the automobile and chemical industries offset by weakness in finance, alongside a varied outlook from technology stocks. The index rose 19.52 points or 0.71% to close at 2,757.09, fluctuating between 2,752.27 and 2,779.40. Trade volume reached 439.5 million shares, totaling 11.9 trillion won, with 452 stocks increasing and 404 decreasing in value.Significant movements saw Shinhan Financial falling 1.68%, while Samsung Electronics rose 2.17%, LG Electronics fell 2.12%, SK Hynix increased 4.25%, and Kia Motors gained 2.60%.In Wall Street, major averages opened higher but eventually dipped towards the end of the session. The Dow dropped 31.31 points or 0.08%, the NASDAQ fell 68.80 points or 0.42%, and the S&P 500 declined 14.61 points or 0.28%.Worries over the economic impact of delayed vessel traffic at the Port of Baltimore may have contributed to the late fall on Wall Street. Ship movement was halted following a crash into a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, leading to the bridge’s collapse.In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an increase in new U.S. orders for durable goods in February. However, a slight drop in U.S. consumer confidence was reported by the Conference Board in March.Crude oil futures dropped on Tuesday, as traders evaluated oil supply and demand in light of tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended $0.33 lower at $81.62 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com