The South Korean stock market halted its two-day downward trend, managing to recoup more than 30 points, equivalent to 1.1 percent. The market's index, the KOSPI, is now lingering just below the 2,650-point mark and it is poised for more gains as we move into Friday.The upbeat global prognostications are fostering optimism for Asian markets, particularly dominated by the prospective altering in interest rates. This optimism has already been reflected in European and U.S. markets, which finished higher, indicating a promising opening for Asian markets.Deciphering the KOSPI activity on Thursday, it's evident that gains were skewed by the mixed results from sectors like financial, technology and chemical stocks. The index managed to muster an increase of 6.13 points or 0.23 percent, settling at 2,647.62. The day's trading spanned from 2,633.57 to 2,660.26, with transactions accounting to 447 million shares valued at 10.2 trillion won. The session concluded with 591 decliners and 297 gainers.Shedding light on individual stocks, Shinhan Financial was down 0.44 percent, contrastingly KB Financial surged by 2.01 percent, Hana Financial garnered 1.01 percent. Samsung Electronics dipped by 0.96 percent, Samsung SDI experienced a noteworthy increase by 13.03 percent, LG Electronics as well as SK Hynix also ended higher. Not all tech shares relished gains with Naver declining by 0.42 percent. Chemical companies also had a mixed day with LG Chem surging and Lotte Chemical falling. The trend continued for oil companies and the telecom sector as well.As we look to the U.S. market trends as indicators, Wall Street presented a positive bearing with an impressive show put on by major market averages. Both the S&P and NASDAQ achieved record closing highs. The Dow and S&P 500 also saw substantial growth.U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, reassured Congress that the long-anticipated rate cuts are imminent, a sentiment which bolstered Wall Street's optimism. This was further backed by the European Central Bank's decision to not only preserve current rates but also to lower its annual inflation forecast.In additional positive news, treasury yields are on a downward trend, which might further stimulate buying interest in Wall Street stocks. Oil prices, however, saw a slump due to demand doubts, mitigated somewhat by a weakening US dollar. The West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April fell marginally.