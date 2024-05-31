The South Korean stock market has declined for three consecutive sessions, falling nearly 90 points or 3.4 percent overall. Currently, the KOSPI hovers just above the 2,635 mark and is anticipated to continue its downward trend on Friday.Globally, the outlook for Asian markets is cautious ahead of key inflation data to be released later today. While European markets saw gains, U.S. markets experienced declines, and it is expected that Asian markets will follow the latter trend.On Thursday, the KOSPI saw a significant drop led by losses in technology and automobile stocks, while financial and chemical stocks showed mixed results. The index fell by 41.86 points or 1.56 percent, closing at 2,635.44, after reaching a high of 2,666.63. Trading volume was recorded at 366.42 million shares, valued at 10.92 trillion won. The market saw 680 decliners against 197 gainers.In specific stock movements, Shinhan Financial decreased by 0.65 percent, KB Financial increased by 0.77 percent, Hana Financial fell by 0.98 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 2.26 percent, Samsung SDI declined by 1.56 percent, LG Electronics tumbled by 3.80 percent, SK Hynix dropped by 3.36 percent, and Naver lost 2.80 percent. LG Chem declined sharply by 5.40 percent, while Lotte Chemical gained 3.65 percent. S-Oil fell by 1.46 percent, SK Innovation inched up by 0.10 percent, POSCO retreated by 1.20 percent, SK Telecom decreased by 0.19 percent, KEPCO dropped by 2.60 percent, Hyundai Mobis fell by 1.15 percent, Hyundai Motor declined by 1.53 percent, and Kia Motors plunged by 3.52 percent.The negative lead from Wall Street came as major indices opened significantly lower on Thursday and stayed in the red throughout the day, closing near their session lows. Specifically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 330.06 points or 0.86 percent to 38,111.48, the NASDAQ dropped by 183.50 points or 1.08 percent to 16,737.08, and the S&P 500 declined by 31.47 points or 0.60 percent to 5,235.48.Wall Street’s weakness was driven by concerns over future interest rate hikes ahead of inflation data that the Federal Reserve closely monitors. A significant decline in Salesforce (CRM) shares added pressure, with the software company plummeting 19.7 percent after disappointing revenue and guidance.In economic news, the Labor Department reported a slight increase in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department revised the Q1 GDP growth down to 1.3 percent from a previous estimate of 1.6 percent.Oil prices also fell sharply on Thursday due to a rise in gasoline inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July dropped by $1.32 or 1.7 percent, settling at $77.91 per barrel.Closer to home, South Korea will release April figures for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. In March, industrial production fell by 3.2 percent month-on-month but rose by 0.7 percent year-on-year, while retail sales increased by 1.5 percent month-on-month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com