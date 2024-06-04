The South Korean stock market has seen gains for two consecutive sessions, rising by nearly 50 points or 1.8 percent. As a result, the KOSPI index now stands just above the 2,680 mark, and it may see further increases on Tuesday.The global outlook for Asian markets indicates a slight upward trend, expected to precede crucial economic data releases later in the week. However, declining oil prices might limit these gains. European and U.S. markets were mixed with negligible changes, suggesting a similar cautious opening for the Asian markets.On Monday, the KOSPI surged, driven by gains in technology stocks, industrials, and energy producers, while the financial sector showed mixed results. The index leapt 46.00 points, or 1.74 percent, to close at 2,682.52, trading between 2,657.81 and 2,690.73. Trading volume reached 768.6 million shares, valued at 13.8 trillion won, with 632 stocks advancing and 249 declining.Within the active stocks, Shinhan Financial declined by 0.32 percent, KB Financial fell by 0.13 percent, while Hana Financial rose by 1.62 percent. Samsung Electronics soared by 2.99 percent, and Samsung SDI increased by 0.67 percent. In contrast, LG Electronics dropped by 1.62 percent. SK Hynix gained 2.64 percent, Naver climbed by 1.47 percent, LG Chem went up 1.71 percent, Lotte Chemical fell by 2.83 percent, S-Oil jumped 2.64 percent, and SK Innovation skyrocketed 6.30 percent. Additionally, POSCO improved by 1.36 percent, SK Telecom advanced by 0.98 percent, KEPCO surged 4.37 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 2.56 percent, Hyundai Motor increased by 4.74 percent, and Kia Motors rose by 2.55 percent.Wall Street provides limited direction, as the key averages started higher on Monday but quickly turned lower, spending most of the day in negative territory before a late rally left them mixed with minimal changes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 115.29 points, or 0.30 percent, to 38,571.03. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ Composite gained 93.65 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish at 16,828.67, and the S&P 500 added 5.89 points, or 0.11 percent, closing at 5,283.40.Investors took profits early in the day, consolidating ahead of significant economic data releases. A bout of late bargain hunting helped the indices close with minimal changes.In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in May. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau announced a surprise decrease in construction spending for April.Oil prices dropped to a four-month low on Monday after OPEC announced plans to begin phasing out voluntary production cuts over the next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled down by $2.77, or approximately 3.6 percent, at $74.22 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com