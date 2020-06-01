Breaking News
South Korea Trade Data On Tap For Monday

South Korea will on Monday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to sink 17.9 percent on year after falling 15.9 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 22.1 percent after tumbling 24.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.1 billion following the $0.95 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Thailand will provide April figures for unemployment and retail sales. The jobless rate expected to rise to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent in March, while sales are expected to fall 0.5 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent in the previous month.

The Philippines will see April numbers for retail sales; in March, retail sales were up 1.1 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide April data for retail sales; in March, retail sales plummeted 43.8 percent on year.

Japan will see Q1 figures for capital expenditures; in the three months prior, capex was down 3.5 percent on quarter and capex excluding software sank 5.0 percent.

Several of the regional nations will see May results for their manufacturing PMIs from IHS Market, including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Japan will also see results from the Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI and Australia will see Performance of Manufacturing Index numbers from the Australian Industry Group. China will see PMI results from Caixin.

Finally, the markets in New Zealand and Indonesia are closed on Monday, for the queen’s birthday and for Pancasila Day, respectively. Both will reopen on Tuesday.

