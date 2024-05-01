South Korea experienced a significant surge in its exports in April 2024, with the current indicator reaching 13.8%, marking an impressive increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year. This substantial growth comes after a more modest 3.1% in March 2024. The data, updated on May 1, 2024, showcases the country’s strengthening position in the global market, with exports showing strong resilience and performance. The Year-over-Year comparison reveals the notable progress South Korea has made in expanding its export activities, indicating positive economic prospects for the country moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com