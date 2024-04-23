According to the latest data released on 23 April 2024, South Korea’s consumer confidence remained stable in April, with the indicator holding at 100.7, the same as the previous month. This marks a steady consumer sentiment in the country despite global economic uncertainties. In March 2024, the consumer confidence index also stood at 100.7, showing resilience in the face of changing economic conditions.Consumers’ confidence is a key factor in determining their willingness to spend, which in turn affects the overall economic growth of a country. The stable consumer confidence in South Korea indicates that despite challenges, consumers remain optimistic about the economic outlook. This consistent sentiment is crucial for sustaining economic stability and growth in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com