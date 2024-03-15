In March 2024, South Korea’s consumer sentiment, as measured by the Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI, declined to 40.42 from 42.45 in February 2024. This decrease reflects a less optimistic outlook among South Korean consumers during the month-over-month comparison period.The data, updated on 15th March 2024, indicates a shift in consumer perceptions in the country. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI provides valuable insights into the sentiment of consumers in South Korea, which could have implications for economic activities and consumer spending in the coming months. Observing changes in consumer sentiment is crucial for understanding shifts in the economy and making informed decisions in response to evolving market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com