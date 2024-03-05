In the latest economic data released for South Korea, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 has shown a further increase, reaching 3.1%. This marks a rise from the previous indicator of 2.8% in January 2024. The year-over-year comparison indicates a steady upward trend in the country’s inflation rate.These figures, updated on 5th March 2024, highlight the ongoing changes in the South Korean economy, reflecting factors such as rising energy costs and increased consumer spending. The CPI is a crucial indicator of inflation and economic stability, and the recent uptick may have implications for monetary policy and consumer purchasing power in the country. Observers will be closely monitoring future developments to assess the impact of these inflationary pressures on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com