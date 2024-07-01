South Korea’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a modest decline in June 2024, as the index eased to 2.4%, down from 2.7% in May 2024, according to updated data released on July 1, 2024. This marks a year-over-year comparison revealing a slight softening of inflationary pressures in the nation.The 0.3 percentage point decrease in the CPI suggests that South Korea’s efforts to control inflation may be taking effect, as the nation continues to navigate the complex economic landscape. The previously recorded 2.7% in May also indicated a stabilization compared to preceding periods, but the June data shows a consistent downward trend.This recent update, therefore, is a notable indicator of economic changes and possibly relief for consumers facing rising costs. Future analyses will be critical in determining whether this trend will continue or if other economic factors will alter the trajectory of inflation in South Korea.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com