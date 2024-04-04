South Korea’s current account experienced a significant surge in February 2024, with the indicator reaching $6.86 billion. This marks a substantial increase from the previous figure of $3.05 billion in January 2024. The latest data, updated on 04 April 2024, reveals a positive trend in South Korea’s economic performance, signaling a robust balance in international trade and transactions.The surge in South Korea’s current account can be attributed to various factors such as strong exports, stable foreign exchange reserves, and favorable economic policies. The steady growth in the current account indicates a healthy balance between inflows and outflows of goods, services, and investments for the country. As South Korea continues to strengthen its position in the global market, investors and analysts are optimistic about the country’s economic outlook in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com