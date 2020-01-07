South Korea's Current Account Surplus Increases

South Korea’s current account surplus increased in November from last year, Bank of Korea reported Tuesday.

The current account balance showed a surplus of $5.97 billion versus $7.83 billion in the previous month. The surplus increased from $5.13 billion logged in the same period of last year.

The goods account surplus narrowed to $7.39 billion from $7.50 billion in November 2018. Meanwhile, the services account deficit was $1.89 billion, down from $2.19 billion one year before, owing to an improvement in the travel account.

The primary income account surplus was $0.97 billion, up from $0.34 billion a year earlier. At the same time, the secondary income account logged a deficit of $0.49 billion versus $0.52 billion last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com