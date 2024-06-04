Data released on June 4, 2024, revealed that South Korea’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slightly decelerated in the first quarter of 2024. The country’s GDP growth rate reached 3.3% year-over-year, down from the previous quarter’s 3.4%.This marginal slowdown follows a period of robust economic performance in South Korea, which had successfully maintained a steady upward trajectory in its GDP figures. The year-over-year comparison indicates a subtle yet significant shift in the economic momentum, reflecting both global and domestic economic headwinds that may have impacted the growth rate.While the 0.1 percentage point drop might seem minimal, it draws attention to underlying factors that could be influencing South Korea’s economic stability and calls for close monitoring in the upcoming quarters. Financial analysts and policymakers are expected to delve deeper into this data to decode the potential causes and craft effective strategies for sustained economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com