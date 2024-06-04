In a promising start to the year, South Korea’s GDP has shown a significant uptick, rising to 1.3% in the first quarter of 2024, as reported on June 4, 2024. This represents a more than doubling of growth compared to the previous quarter, which saw a modest increase of 0.6%.This quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights a robust rebound within the South Korean economy, indicating a strong recovery phase. Analysts are optimistic as this growth trajectory may continue, spurred by potential policy measures and improved global economic conditions.The increase from 0.6% to 1.3% is a hopeful sign for investors and policymakers who closely monitor these figures for economic planning and investment strategies. As the data reflects recent economic activities, it underscores the resilience and adaptability of South Korea’s economic landscape amid global challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com