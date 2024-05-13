South Korea’s Export Price Index experienced a significant surge in April 2024, with the indicator rising by an impressive 6.2%. This marks a substantial increase from the previous indicator of 2.6% in March 2024. The data, updated on 13 May 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, showing a notable uptrend in export prices.The robust growth in South Korea’s export prices highlights the country’s strong performance in the global market and its ability to capitalize on international trade opportunities. As one of the key players in the Asian economy, South Korea’s export sector continues to show resilience and competitiveness amidst evolving economic landscapes. The substantial increase in export prices bodes well for the country’s economic outlook and signals potential growth in its trade activities moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com