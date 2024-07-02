In a modest shift, South Korea’s foreign exchange reserves saw a slight decline in June 2024, reaching $412.21 billion. The Bank of Korea reported these updates on July 2nd, following a dip from the previous month’s tally of $412.83 billion, registered in May 2024.While the reduction is minimal, it underscores the continually dynamic nature of South Korea’s economic landscape amidst global economic uncertainties. The central bank closely monitors these reserves to maintain economic stability and manage external vulnerabilities effectively.The latest figures reflect South Korea’s ongoing efforts to navigate through a complex international financial environment, ensuring that the country remains resilient in the face of external pressures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com