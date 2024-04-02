South Korea’s foreign exchange reserves saw a significant increase in March 2024, reaching $419.25 billion, compared to the previous month’s figure of $415.74 billion in February 2024. This data was updated on April 2, 2024, indicating a positive trend in the country’s forex reserves. The rise in reserves can be attributed to various factors such as trade surpluses, foreign investments, and central bank interventions to stabilize the currency. South Korea’s increasing foreign exchange reserves provide a cushion against external economic shocks and help maintain stability in the financial markets, boosting investor confidence in the country’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com