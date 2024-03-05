South Korea’s foreign exchange reserves experienced a slight decrease in February, dropping to $415.73 billion from $415.76 billion in January 2024. The data, updated on March 5, 2024, indicates a marginal decline in the country’s FX reserves. Despite the minor decrease, South Korea continues to maintain significant levels of foreign currency reserves, which play a crucial role in stabilizing the economy and supporting the local currency. The latest figures suggest that South Korea remains well-positioned to navigate potential economic challenges and external shocks in the global financial market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com