In exciting news for South Korea's economy, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth soared to 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This figure marks a significant increase from the previous indicator of 1.4% in the same quarter of the previous year. The data was updated on 04 March 2024, showcasing the robust performance of South Korea's economy. The comparison, made on a Year-over-Year basis, highlights the substantial growth that has taken place over the past year, indicating positive momentum and economic resilience. South Korea's impressive GDP growth in the fourth quarter underscores the country's strong economic fundamentals and promising outlook for the future.