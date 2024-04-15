According to the latest data released on April 15, 2024, South Korea’s Import Price Index continued its decline in March 2024. The indicator dropped by 0.7%, compared to the previous month, when it had decreased by 0.2% in February 2024. This marks a significant downward trend in import prices for the country.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, showing that the current import prices in March 2024 have decreased compared to the same month a year ago. This could have implications for South Korea’s economy, affecting industries that rely heavily on imported goods and materials. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this ongoing decrease in import prices will impact the country’s trade balance and inflation rate in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com