South Korea's Import Price Index recorded a decrease of 0.7% in February 2024 compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the index had risen by 0.5%, but in February, it took a downturn to -0.2%. This decline is in line with the Year-over-Year comparison, which shows a decrease in import prices in South Korea compared to the same period last year.The latest data, updated on March 14, 2024, indicates a challenging economic environment concerning import prices in the country. The fluctuation in import prices can have implications for various sectors of the economy, including manufacturing and consumer goods industries. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on South Korea's economic performance in the coming months.