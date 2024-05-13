In April 2024, South Korea’s Import Price Index surged by 2.9%, marking a significant increase from the previous month’s decline of -0.7% in March 2024. This data, updated on May 13, 2024, indicates a positive shift in the country’s import prices, reflecting potential changes in global trade dynamics. The comparison on a Year-over-Year basis shows a stark improvement in import prices from the same period last year. This uptick in import prices could impact various sectors of South Korea’s economy, influencing consumer prices and trade balances. As the country continues to navigate through economic fluctuations, keeping a close eye on import prices will be crucial for stakeholders to make informed decisions and strategies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com