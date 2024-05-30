South Korea has seen a remarkable rebound in its industrial production for April 2024, as the economy emerged from a previous bleak period. According to the latest data released on May 30, 2024, industrial production surged by 2.2% month-over-month. This positive figure marks a significant turnaround from the -3.2% contraction experienced in March 2024.The contrasting indicators highlight the volatility of South Korea’s industrial outputs during the early months of 2024. Analysts had been concerned when the March figures showed a decline, but the April data brings a notably optimistic outlook for the country’s manufacturing and production sectors.This resurgence could be attributed to various factors such as improved global demand, easing of supply chain disruptions, and potentially government interventions to stabilize the economy. As South Korea continues on this upward trajectory, stakeholders will be watching closely to ensure that this growth trend is sustained in the following months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com