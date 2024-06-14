South Korea experienced a notable shift in its M2 money supply growth rate, which slowed down to 4.50% in April 2024, a decline from the previous month’s rate of 5.60% recorded in March 2024. This data, updated on June 14, 2024, underscores a significant deceleration in money supply growth within the country.This drop in the M2 money supply, which includes cash, deposits, and other near money assets, could suggest a tighter monetary environment or a shift in economic behaviors among South Korean businesses and consumers. The country’s financial authorities and economic stakeholders are closely monitoring this trend, given its potential implications on inflation, interest rates, and overall economic health.Such a deceleration raises questions about future monetary policy adjustments and their potential impact on the broader economy. As South Korea navigates through these changes, analysts are keeping a keen eye on upcoming economic indicators to gauge the sustainability and reasons behind this deceleration in money supply growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com