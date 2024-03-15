South Korea experienced a significant surge in its M2 money supply in January 2024, reaching an impressive 4.3%. This marks a substantial increase from the previous indicator of 3% in December 2023. The data, which was updated on 15th March 2024, reveals a positive growth trend in the country’s money supply. This development can have wide-reaching implications for South Korea’s economy, indicating increased liquidity and potentially stimulating economic activity in the coming months. As one of the key indicators of monetary policy, the rise in M2 money supply suggests a proactive stance taken by South Korea to support its economic growth and stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com