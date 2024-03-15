In January 2024, South Korea’s M3 Money Supply saw an increase to 5350 billion, up from 5314.6 billion in December 2023. The data, last updated on 15th March 2024, indicates a positive trend in the country’s monetary aggregates. The rise in M3 Money Supply can have significant implications for the country’s economy, influencing aspects such as inflation, interest rates, and overall economic activity. Analysts will be closely monitoring this development to assess its impact on South Korea’s financial landscape in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com