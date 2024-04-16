South Korea’s M3 Money Supply has shown positive growth in February 2024, with the current indicator reaching 5369.6B, up from 5349.9B in January 2024. This increase indicates a rise in the total supply of broad money in the South Korean economy. The data was recently updated on 16 April 2024, highlighting the continued importance of monitoring and analyzing key economic indicators to understand the country’s financial landscape and economic trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com